Varsity expels students whose video went viral

LAHORE: The University of Lahore (UoL) administration on Friday expelled the students whose video went viral on social media. In the video, the boy and girl students could be seen proposing for marriage with a large number of fellow students standing around and cheering the students. After the viral video attracted widespread reaction, the UoL administration formed a special disciplinary committee which held its meeting on Friday. The committee decided to expel the students for “violating the university’s rules and regulations and serious infraction of the code of conduct.” Furthermore, as per Section 16 of General Discipline Rules and Code of Conduct on the Campus, the students have been debarred from entering the premises of the University of Lahore and all its sub-campuses. Meanwhile, the expulsion news remained a top trend on social media with many appreciating the university administration and some opposing the penalty imposed on the students.