Gilgit Women crush Hazara Quetta in National Women Football

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gilgit Women FC crushed Hazara Quetta FA 5-0 in their second round Group A fixture of the National Women Football Championship here at the KMC Stadium on Friday.
Misbah Rasool exhibited her fine skills and played a key role in Gilgit’s solid win by hitting a double.
Zahra, Samreen and Shahzadi scored one goal each.
Gilgit were crushed 14-0 by WAPDA in their opening match the other day.
Meanwhile, in Group B show Karachi United continued to impress as they notched their second win on the trot by beating Higher Education Commission (HEC) 2-0 thanks to Zulfia Nazir’s brace at the KPT Stadium.