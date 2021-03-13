Gilgit Women crush Hazara Quetta in National Women Football

KARACHI: Gilgit Women FC crushed Hazara Quetta FA 5-0 in their second round Group A fixture of the National Women Football Championship here at the KMC Stadium on Friday.

Misbah Rasool exhibited her fine skills and played a key role in Gilgit’s solid win by hitting a double.

Zahra, Samreen and Shahzadi scored one goal each.

Gilgit were crushed 14-0 by WAPDA in their opening match the other day.

Meanwhile, in Group B show Karachi United continued to impress as they notched their second win on the trot by beating Higher Education Commission (HEC) 2-0 thanks to Zulfia Nazir’s brace at the KPT Stadium.