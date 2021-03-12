China to share its rich experience with Pakistan producing organic food

BEIJING: China is prepared to share its rich experience with Pakistan and other countries for producing organic food, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

In Pakistan, organic farming is still in its infancy stage with a very limited number of established organic farms.

Statistics show that organic land only accounts for 0.2% of the total. Meanwhile, as a the second largest producer of organic products in Asia, China may offer some lessons to learn in this regard.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the general demand for nutritious products and healthy food including organic foods has increased significantly worldwide, presenting enormous opportunities for farmers and companies to tap into.

Ningxia Qinlaoren Agricultural Development Co., Ltd. is a Chinese wolfberry producer based in the northwestern province Ningxia.

According to the report, Chinese wolfberry is a kind of fruit and a major tonic herb with high nutritional and medical values, and it is also a key brand product in the region.