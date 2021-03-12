IGP visits house of martyred cop

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Thursday visited the house of martyred Head Constable Muhammad Qasim at village `Lilyani’ in Sargodha district and assured full support to family members in this tragic moment.

IGP met with family of Head Constable Muhammad Qasim and prayed may Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He said that a martyred cop sacrificed his life for country and would be remembered forever.