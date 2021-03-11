Dacoit gang busted in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Sialkot police busted three members of a dacoit gang and recovered looted items from their possession.

According to police, Sadr Pasrur police arrested three members of ''Noora'' gang and recovered two motorcycles, nine mobile phones, Rs 152,000, illegal weapons and a number of bullets from accused Noor Hussain alias Noora, Hamid and Kashif. Police said that the accused were wanted by the police in number of dacoity and robbery cases. Separate cases were registered against them, while further investigation was underway.

Two kite sellers held, 4, 000 kites recovered: Police arrested two kite sellers and recovered 4,000 kites during special checking at Glotian morr on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, In-charge Patrolling Police ASI Muhammad Yasir along with team checked a bus at Glotian morr and recovered 4,000 kites from Hanif and Rayasat. The team arrested both the accused and registered separate cases against them.