PM meets ministers, allies ahead of Senate chairmanâ€™s election

ISLAMABAD: Just ahead of the crucial election of the Senate chairman and deputy chairman, Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday held a meeting with leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coalition parties.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Planning Minister Asad Umar.

Current political situation in the country and coalition issues were discussed during the meeting, says a statement issued by PM Office. The ruling coalition parties expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The forum reiterated full support for PM's decision on chairman and deputy chairman.

The allied parties leaders also expressed their commitment to fully support Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision for the betterment of the country. Separately, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on the prime minister here and updated him on his engagements to garner support for the upcoming election of the slot of chairman Senate. Likewise, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and MQM Senator Muhammad Ali Saif also met the Premier Imran Khan.