Three die in road accident

HAFIZABAD: Three people, including a man and his son, died in a road accident near village Kot Mubarik, Hafizabad, on Monday. Ghulam Abbas, 50, his 12-year-old son Zaheer and another boy Awais, 13, of Kot Mubarik were walking alongside a road when a speeding car hit them, leaving Ghulam Abbas dead on the spot and both the boys wounded critically. The boys were removed to hospital where they died. Three occupants of the car also sustained injuries.

TALENT HUNT PROGRAMME LAUNCHED: Punjab Talent Hunt Programme was launched across the province for the promotion of knowledge, literature and culture under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Information and Culture Department. The Gujranwala Arts Council organised music, painting, poetry, story writing and musical instruments competitions in connection with Punjab Talent Hunt program at Government Boys College, Hafizabad where Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Norish Imran and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Coordination Rana Farooq Ahmad were special guests. Calligrapher Mohammad Ashraf Heera, Farooq Ahmad Bazmi, students of various educational institutions, local artists and citizens attended the event. Addressing a ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noorish Imran said the Punjab Talent Hunt program was a welcome step and in this way students would come forward to demonstrate their innate skills.