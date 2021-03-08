Bandits kill man in Kasur

KASUR: Bandits Sunday shot dead a man in Chunian on Sunday.

Zubair, Zahid Iqbal, Najam Sohail and others were heading to their homes on motorcycles and near bamboo crop, four gunmen intercepted them.

Zubair and Zahid resisted and the bandits opened fire on them, killing Zubair on the spot and injuring Zahid critically. According to police, Shoaib, the brother of the slain Zubair, had accused Rizwan, Zeeshan and Azam of killing his brother Zubair.

Three DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENTS: Three people died in two separate road accidents on Sunday.

A bus hit a van near Habibabad bypass Pattoki, leaving guard Ghulam Rasool and the van conductor dead on the spot.

Passengers Jaffer, Zahid, and others sustained injuries. A vehicle hit a speeding bus, leaving Ijaz dead on the spot.

CASH, VALUABLES SNATCHED: Several people were deprived of cash and other valuables in different areas of Kasur.

Two gunmen snatched Rs 12,000 and mobile phone from Ali Safdar near Baba Ghoda Pir Wali Ghati, Chunian. Thieves entered the grocery store of Arafat near Daos Kalan Mandi Usmanwala and stole cash and other items. Unidentified assailants stole a motorcycle of Mushtaq near Sabzi Mandi, Kasur.