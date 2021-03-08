Anti-COVID vaccination starts from 15th in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Commissioner Dr Farah Masood Sunday said an anti-COVID-19 vaccination campaign for citizens above 60 years of age would be launched from March 15,

Chairing a review meeting on vaccination at her office, the commissioner said centres would be established in all tehsils in this regard. Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all four districts and officers concerned also attended the meeting.

DC Sargodha Naila Baqir informed the meeting that according to the available data of people over 60 years of age in Sargodha, their number was more than 227,000 for which seven vaccination centres were being established in the district, out of which five counters would be set up at each centre. She said 210 beds were being provided in the vaccination centres while training of doctors and staff had been completed for this process.

All the DC told the meeting that arrangements had been finalised for the establishment of vaccination centres.

Three outlaws arrested: Police Sunday claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

According to police sources, during ongoing drive against criminals and drug peddlers in the district, the team of Bhalwal police station headed by SHO Ifftikhar Ahmed arrested three criminals and recovered 1.260 kg hashish and two pistols from accused M Kashif, M Atif and M Pervaiz.