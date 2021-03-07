PM doesn’t enjoy moral authority to rule anymore: Khuhro

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh chapter president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said Imran Khan doesn’t have any moral authority to act anymore as prime minister of the country.

He stated this on Saturday while talking to media persons after chairing a meeting of the executive committee of the party’s Sindh chapter to review arrangements being made for the anti-government long march of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that will be commencing in Karachi on March 26.

Khuhro said a new chapter had been added to the political history due to the PDM’s victory against the government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Senate polls held in the National Assembly. He said PM Khan had made an attempt to make the state institutions controversial by the giving the impression that these agencies did support the government. He said the PM Khan before seeking the vote of confidence from the National Assembly had warned the lawmakers of his party that they would lose their membership of the parliament in case they didn’t extend support to him.