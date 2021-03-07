‘Govt promoting overseas employment to bring foreign exchange’

MULTAN: The government is promoting overseas employment at all levels and softening conditions to bring more foreign exchange to the country for economic prosperity.

It was said by Pakistan Oversees Employment Promoters Association chairman Muhammad Usman while addressing a meeting here on Saturday. He said that Multan protector’s office provides complete relief to the workers going abroad during corona pandemic. The whole staff was performing well and helping in re-protecting expired visas, he told. The Multan Protector’s Office had provided complete relief to the workers going abroad during corona, he said. The Overseas Employment Promoters Association also facilitates those going abroad, he added.

He said that the Multan Protector's Office was the only office where all the problems of the workers are addressed in a proper way.

58 criminals arrested: Police on Saturday launched a crackdown on criminals and arrested 58 accused, including 10 drug dealers, 10 gamblers, 19 kite-sellers and eight other notorious outlaws.

The police also recovered 322 litres liquor, 700 grams hashish, three pistols, bullets and 2,967 kites.

During the crackdown, Jalilabad police seized 300 grams charas from accused Anwar, 10 litres liquor from accused Zeeshan, Shah Shams police seized 25 litres liquor from accused Aslam, Mumtazabad police recovered 20 litres liquor from accused Abu Bakr, BZ police arrested Rizwan with 7 litres liquor, 400 grams hashish from accused Bilal, New Multan police recovered 10 litres liquor from accused Naeem, City Jalalpur police seized 150 litres liquor, 220 grams charas from accused Khalil Ahmed and registered cases.

In a crackdown on illegal arms holders, Qutab Pur police recovered a pistol with bullets from accused Irfan, Shah Shams police recovered a pistol with bullets from accused Noman, Makhdoom Rashid police recovered a pistol with bullets from accused Ajmal and registered cases.

In a crackdown against gamblers, Mumtazabad police arrested accused Zeeshan and New Multan police held Shahid and registered cases.

In a crackdown against kite-sellers, Muzaffarabad police recovered 280 kites from accused Wajahat Hussain, Qutab Pur police recovered 15 kites from accused Hamza, 12 kites from accused Saleem, Shah Shams police recovered 25 kites from accused Zalha, 25 kites from accused Suleiman, 100 from accused Noman, Kotwali police recovered 70 kites from accused Hamid, 60 kites from accused Noman, 120 kites from accused Moin Qureshi and 120 kites from accused Adil. Multan Sadar police recovered 30 kites from accused Rafiq, 25 kites from accused Aslam, Delhi Gate police recovered 49 kites from accused Nadee, Daulat Gate police seized 500 kites from accused Amanullah, Haram Gate police seized 172 kites from accused Haider Ali, 37 kites from accused Ali Raza, Pak Gate police recovered 12 kites from accused Sajjad, 15 kites from accused Riaz and registered cases.

In a crackdown on illegal decanting, Mumtazabad police arrested accused Ali Asghar, Makhdoom Rasheed police arrested accused Imran, City Shujaabad police arrested accused Shehzad police president Shujaabad police arrested accused Ijaz for illegal decanting and registered cases. In a crackdown against notorious criminals, police arrested eight notorious criminals.