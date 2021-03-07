Establishment stands with Imran: Sh Rashid

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan got a new political life after getting vote of confidence from the National Assembly adding that the establishment stood on his side. Speaking in the National Assembly, he said Imran Khan will have to work for the uplift of the poor as he did in the past. He said Rs200 billion had been disbursed among the poor under the Ehsaas program.

Talking to Geo News programme Jirga, the Interior Minister told anchor Saleem Safi that we government's situation "was quite critical hours before the PM took vote of confidence as we were short of three MNAs".

He clarified that the agencies played no role in the trust vote. He said the COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasised that the army stands by with the elected government. The leaders from the opposition were told if ever any of you become elected as the prime minister, we will stand by you.

He said Imran Khan did unprecedented work to shore up economy during the last two and half years and reduced total debt and liabilities. He said salaried persons were facing difficulties to run their daily affairs and the government will have to work hard for their uplift during its remaining period. He appreciated Imran Khan for handling the situation after the Pulwama incident through his rational approach and convincing the international world about viewpoint of Pakistan and atrocities of India in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the armed forces had been declared as a professional force and ranked at 10th number in the world during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Imran Khan, he said, highlighted the Kashmir issue in the United Nations (UN) effectively and also protected the belief on Finality of Prophethood. “Since he is protecting the belief on Finality of Prophethood, Almighty Allah will protect him,” the minister concluded.

Meanwhile, Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Saturday urged them treasury and opposition benches to run the Parliament responsibly in accordance with the Constitution.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said, “Today the opposition benches are empty and I request that the Leader of House, Leader of Opposition and heads of all the political parties be given respect.”

Congratulating Prime Minister Imran Khan for obtaining the vote of confidence, she said government allies would always stand with the premier whenever there was a threat to the supremacy of democracy.

The minister said all the allies were fully supportive of the government from the day first and ‘today the prime minister has obtained more votes compared to August 2018.’

The minister criticized the way the recently Senate elections were held, raising question whether corrupt practices were stopped and transparency ensured.

She said allied parties from all the four provinces had once again reposed their confidence in the leadership of the prime minister.

Dr Fehmida stressed the need for electoral, judicial and political reforms besides reforming the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to address all the challenges confronting the country.

She asked why the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) failed to truly implement the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed between them.

The minister said no one was asking about seven proxy votes which were cast in Senate polls in the Sindh Assembly.

Dr Fehmida said the government allies were fully aware of the challenges being faced by the government like Covid-19, FATF and other outstanding issue which would be resolved with joint efforts.

She appealed the prime minister to visit Sindh and Balochistan to personally observe the living standard of the people.

MQM parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said his party would continue to stand by the government.

“We have fulfilled our commitments and now is the time for the government to fulfill its promises,” he said. Siddiqui reiterated his demand for recovery of over 100 missing MQM workers. He said change should not limit to just a slogan rather it should be done with intention. “The country should be changed from a security state to a welfare state,” he said.