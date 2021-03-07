KP Pavilion spotlights rich culture, handicrafts at Tourism Festival

PESHAWAR: A large number of visitors, including domestic and foreign tourists, on Saturday visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa pavilion and evinced keen interest in the rich culture, handicrafts, and distinct traditions being showcased at the three-day Islamabad Tourism Festival.

The KP Pavilion established by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KP-CTA) under the aegis of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department at the Islamabad Tourism Festival at Shalimar Park Ground in Fatima Jinnah Park, F-9, was the centre of attraction for the tourists and visitors, including men, women and children.

The KP-CTA established the KP Pavilion at the Islamabad Tourism Festival to highlight the cultural and traditional handicrafts and tourism potential to attract more tourists to the province, said a press release here.

Artisans from across the KP, including Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur Swabi, Charsadda, Mansehra, Peshawar, Chitral and elsewhere have erected stalls that displayed the cultural and traditional handicrafts, food cuisines and music.

Many visitors turned up to the KP Pavilion that displayed handicrafts including Swati Shawls, Kalash, Khadar, embroidery, Taghar work, Bannu Royal Khaadi, stone carving, Peshawari caps and chapal, wax painting, metal work, wood carving, artwork, calligraphy, ring making, sitar making, Chitrali Patti, Gandhara Art, Drooza chappal, Sarghashay, Charsadda chappal, maizaray work, Karawa work, Sarkha, Dandas, Parunay, pottery work, Qehwa, blacksmith work, Hazara Jisti Shawl and Moti work and cultural items and jewellry made of copper and stone.

Traditional dances were performed and folk music with rabab mangay also played to entertain visitors and tourists at the festival. Other artistes like Sahar Ali, Azmat Ali, Aima Baig and others would also perform at the event.

The tour operators have also established a special desk to provide information about the cultural and tourism potential of the province through brochures, posters, booklets, video documentaries and pamphlets so that the families and visitors could obtain details regarding scenic attractions and cultural diversity.

Other activities, including power gliding, micro light, paragliding, horse, parade, Vintage car show, motorbike road show, food show and play land for the children are also part of the festival.

A true image of the country, like a ‘mini Pakistan’ has been showcased in the festival while representing all parts of the country in its unique colours.

Other than entertainment segments, the display of cultural materials at the festival proved vital in educating the visitors to value arts and crafts of the country.

It is a common platform for all Pakistani folk artistes, folk musicians and other performers to participate and showcase their creative arts.

The festival makes efforts to revive, preserve and explore folklores, local arts and handicrafts in the country.

“This festival is a great opportunity for the tourists and families to know about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s scenic resorts, rich cultural heritage and handicrafts,” Khalid Khan, a visitor from KP, said.

He took a round of stalls at the KP Pavilion and appreciated the arrangements made for the artisans, tourists and visitors.