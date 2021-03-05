Multan reports two more corona deaths, 23 new cases

MULTAN: Two coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital Multan and a private hospital during the last 24 hours.

According to health officials, some 23 patients also tested positive for the virus at public and private hospitals in Multan division out of 466 people, who were tested for the virus during the last 24 hours. Thirteen patients tested positive in Multan district out of 289 people whose tests were conducted. Fifty people were tested in Khanewal and one patient tested positive for the virus.

Women’s Day: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is going to mark International Women’s Day 2021 by holding a high-profile webinar celebrating ACCA’s women in finance on March 8. The webinar will feature an all-women line-up of prominent thought leaders, policy makers and ACCA’s trailblazing women in finance, the webinar will

explore the future of diversity and deliberate on how the accountancy profession in the country can be more inclusive and diverse, ACCA’s head of Pakistan, Sajjeed Aslam said.