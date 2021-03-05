Cash, valuables taken away in Kasur incidents

KASUR: Residents were deprived of cash and other valuables on Thursday.

Three bandits snatched Rs 70,000 from Mehboob Alam near Sutlej Stadium City Chunian. Three gunmen entered Mohabbat Ali's house near Dao's Kalan, Mandi Usmanwala and snatched gold jewellery, Rs 8,000 and three mobile phones. Two robbers snatched Rs 55,000 and three mobile phones from Adeel Younis near Daftoh Road, Mustafaabad. Three bandits deprived Shafiqul Rehman of Rs 67,000 and two mobile phones near Habib Oil Mill, Rao Khanwala. Near Daftooh Road, Mustafaabad, two gunmen snatched Rs 48,000 and a mobile phone from Muzammil Hussain. Thieves entered the house of Mirza Baig near Rakh Jhook Chunian and stole two tolas gold jewelery and other valuables. Thieves barged into the grocery store of Waqar near Rusa Tibba and took away Rs 10,000 and other valuables.

LABOURER DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A labourer died in a road accident on Thursday.

Mukhtar was sitting on a tractor-trolley that was laden with bricks and near Mustafaabad toll station he fell down and was overran by the trolley and died instantly.

GILLANI‘S WIN LAUDED: Supreme Court advocate M Yasin Farrukh Kamboh Thursday said former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani had won the senate election because of sane strategy of the PDM and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

In a statement, Farrukh said there were many reasons for the success of Gillani and the main one was his character, loyalty to the party and his perseverance.

DC ORDERS CONSTRUCTION OF ENTRY GATES: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Asiya Gul visited Ferozepur Road green belt and asked authorities concerned to construct entry gates for the beautification of the city as soon as possible. The DC also reviewed measures taken for cleanliness and beautification of the city and said all resources would be provided for green belt and beautification of the city. The DC also ordered removal of encroachments from Ferozepur Road. The DC asked officers to perform duties honestly and any negligence on their part would be intolerable.