Seed banks are used to safely store plant seeds. These banks play an important role in helping countries become self-reliant. They store seeds in cold storage units which require constant power. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is producing excessive renewable energy through hydropower that, for some reason, is not being connected to the national grid.

If seed banks are constructed near hydropower plants, they can get cheap electricity for their smooth operation.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar