Workshop on antimicrobial resistance concludes

Islamabad: A two-day consultative workshop focusing on the basic concepts of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), its severity, and methods to estimate AMR concluded here Wednesday, with the staff of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and other regional provincial regulatory bodies benefiting from the capacity-building activity.

Organised by the UK aid-funded Fleming Fund Country Grant-DAI, the workshop was arranged to apprise the participants of the importance of AMR and the stewardship programmes that can be established to cope with issues related to AMR.

Dr. Abdur Rashid, Director of DRAP’s Division of Pharmacy Services, hoped that with the help of DAI Fleming Fund, the hurdles currently being faced in data collection and surveillance system of AMR will soon be overcome. Dr Ayesha Rasheed said, “The Fleming Fund has identified growing AMR links to drugs; there is a need for comprehensive actions within the ‘One Health’ approach.”