Sialkot DC, DPO transferred

LAHORE:Sialkot by-election controversy resulted in the transfer of two more officers after the transfer of the regional police officer and Gujranwala division commissioner two days ago. According to a notification issued on Wednesday, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javaid and Sialkot district police officer (DPO) have been made officer on special duty (OSD). They have been directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) for further orders.