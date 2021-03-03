Reference against Abbasi adjourned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till March 9 on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference moved by NAB against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail.The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to lawyers strike in line of demolition of their illegal chambers around F-8 Kutchery.