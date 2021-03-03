close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
March 3, 2021

Reference against Abbasi adjourned

March 3, 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till March 9 on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference moved by NAB against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail.The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to lawyers strike in line of demolition of their illegal chambers around F-8 Kutchery.

