Reference against Abbasi adjourned

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing till March 9 on LNG reference against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference moved by NAB against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, his son Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail.The hearing was adjourned without proceeding due to lawyers strike in line of demolition of their illegal chambers around F-8 Kutchery.