QWP protests in Swabi against rising price-hike

SWABI: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was acting on the dictates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He was addressing QWP workers in the Swabi district. The QWP staged a protest rally against the rising inflation and unemployment in the country. A large number of QWP workers showed up at the protest holding party flags and banners inscribed with slogans against the government.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government lacked the ability to revive the economy and provide relief to the people. He said the PTI government gave the ticket to the representative of the IMF.

The QWP leader added the PTI government added billions of dollars to the country’s debt burden. He said the rulers raised the prices of electricity and gas tariff many times as per the orders by the IMF.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government had exposed the people to a host of problems, who were now fed with the rulers and wanted to see an end to this government.