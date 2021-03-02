Islamabad:Celebrated dramatist, playwright and scriptwriter Haseena Moin’s most anticipated web series on breast cancer awareness will be available for viewership next month.

Written by and directed by Misbah Ishak Khalid, ‘Abhi Nahin’ tackles the theme of ‘in sickness or in health,’ and addresses the need to address the stigma associated with breast cancer; it shows how a man can channel his love and commitment to create a positive impact.

Addressing a media event held here Monday to meet the cast, writer and director of the series, Haseena Moin said “I am myself a cancer survivor and when I was asked to write this play, I wanted to put my heart and soul into it in order to communicate to young girls and mothers, the basic message: let’s fight cancer together.”

The series captures Sinara’s (lead character played by Nida Karim) emotional journey to signify the importance of compassion during a person’s battle with breast cancer, and how it can bring about a crucial change.

Nida Karim, the lead in the web-series and said, “I always wanted to do a character that was meaningful and communicated a certain message. Sinara’s character is able to convey the message of resilience, and faith in true love and care. These are values that depict our society and the people around us. I am sure with this message, ‘Abhi Nahi’ will touch the heart and soul of all viewers.”

Dr. Aziz Rab, Chief Executive Officer of Green-Star, is playing the role of the father and Noman Sami is the hero in the series. The Chief Creative Officer of RINSTRA, Misbah Ishak Khalid, who is also producing and directing the web series, said, “Abhi Nahi is a subject very close to my heart. The story expresses how each and every member of a family is impacted and contributes to the fight against cancer.”

Dr. Adil Akhtar, Chairman and Co-founder of RINSTRA Technologies, said, “Being an oncologist myself, it is very important for me to be part of such a storytelling milestone for the Pakistani media industry. We believe ‘Abhi Nahi’ will create widespread awareness about breast cancer.”

Arsalan Khalid, an electrical engineer turned actor and director said,” I have a passion for creating meaningful cinema that depicts all aspects of human life. I believe that the entertainment industry is a powerful tool to portray new ideas, challenge existing stereotypes, and break established norms that go against humanity.”