SHC dismisses plea against acceptance of Palwashaâ€™s paper for Senate polls

The Sindh High Court on Monday dismissed a petition against the acceptance of the nomination paper filed by Pakistan Peoples Party candidate for Senate polls Palwasha Khan as not maintainable.

Petitioner Mohammad Aquib Rajpar submitted that the vote of the petitioner was transferred to Sindh from Punjab by misdeclaration and it amounted to usurpation of the representation of the Sindh province. He requested the court to reject the nomination paper of the Palwasha Khan from Sindh.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar inquired the petitionerâ€™s counsel what illegality was done while transferring of the vote of the petition.

The petitioner submitted that the respondent had properties in Punjab and the vote was illegally transferred to usurp the right of the people of Sindh. The respondentâ€™s counsel said the returning officer rightly accepted the nomination paper as per the law and requested the court to dismiss the petition. The court, after hearing the arguments of the counsel, dismissed the petition as not maintainable.