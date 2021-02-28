close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 28, 2021

PML-N held ‘positive talks’ with govt on Senate election: Fawad

Top Story

 
February 28, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said Saturday the government and PML-N "held positive talks" over the Senate elections in Punjab. However, despite the "positive talks" the science minister, in his tweet, said that the Opposition's agenda "remains restricted to political gains". "The problem is that the agenda is limited to political interests only — let someone [exit the country], give relief in cases, etc," he said. Shedding light on the Centre's aspirations, the science minister said that the government wants to discuss reforms with the Opposition rather than issues of personal interest to them.

Latest News

More From Top Story