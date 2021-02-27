Salaries of Alhamra staff reviewed

LAHORE: Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Dr Aslam Dogar chaired an important meeting regarding the increase of salaries of teaching staff and their assistants at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall here on Friday. Several issues relating to welfare of the staff were discussed during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Aslam Dogar said that Alhamra appreciates the teachers' role and that’s why it has been decided that the salaries of all teachers and assistants of the Academy of Performing Arts would be reviewed to give them maximum relief. He directed the Audit and Accounts Officer to send a summary of salary increase to the Finance Department as early as possible. A committee was also announced to review the progress. Following are the members of the committee: Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari, Deputy Director Archive M Arif, AD Admin Khurram Naveel, Deputy Director Culture Complex Naveed Bukhari and Audit and Accounts Officer Mazhar Iqbal.