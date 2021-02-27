Calligraphy workshop from tomorrow

LAHORE:A leading calligraphy institute, Okasha Calligraphy Foundation, is holding a training workshop for the promotion of the ancient art of calligraphy among youths and children at Darus Salam, Lower Mall, from 11am to 3pm on Sunday (tomorrow).

The workshop has been a regular feature for the promotion of calligraphy in Arabic, Urdu and English languages, where noted experts would deliver lectures and practically guide the young learners to acquire the skills.

Foundation’s head Okasha Sahil urged upon the need to keep the young generations aware of the dying art of calligraphy which not only carried the rich Islamic heritage spanning over centuries, but also great source of discipline, self-training, hard-work and patience among students.

Foundation’s head urged upon the government for help in promotion of calligraphy, and stressed that the reason Pakistani youths was drifting towards violence,

impatience and disobedience was that they had been cut off from their splendid past and its golden values. He demanded that calligraphy should be included in school/college syllabi to keep the young generations adhered to the noble values of love, respect and hard work.