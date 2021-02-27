‘No cut, no stitch’ introduced at LGH

LAHORE:Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, Principal PGMI has said that “No cut, no stitch” procedure for stones, prostate gland and other urological problems has been introduced at Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

According to a press release on Friday, Dr Zafar said this at the inauguration ceremony of four more dialysis machines at LGH for kidney treatment, which have been donated by philanthropists.

Principal PGMI further said that this technique was introduced by Professor of Urology Muhammad Nazir and his team which is a big achievement and honour. This technique was being practiced in urology department, LGH and kidney and heart patients can also be benefited from this latest technique, he said. Prof Dr Nazir, on this occasion, said that the Urology Ward of LGH had been completed as per international standard with the help of generous people. Prof Nazir and Dr Aurangzeb Afzal said that the dialysis of 20,000 patients was being done annually free of cost.