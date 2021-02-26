Sherpao hails ECP decision on Daska by-poll

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Thursday hailed the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), declaring null and void the recently held by-election in National Assembly constituency NA-75, Daska.

According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, the headquarters of QWP, he said it would help restore the confidence of the people in the electoral process.

He said the ECP should punish the officials, who were involved in ‘abuse of power’ in order to prevent such occurrences in future.

Appreciating the decision of the ECP, he said the foreign funding case of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was also a test case for the Election Commission of Pakistan and it should also be decided as soon as possible to uphold the rule of law.

Aftab Sherpao said the ECP was supposed to ensure the holding of free, fair and transparent elections in the country.