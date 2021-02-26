KP Food Authority launches mobile App

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) has launched a new App “Staso Raaye” (your opinion), which will enable consumers to access information related to hygiene, fitness of employees, cleanliness, adulteration and other related services of a specific food outlet.

Initially, consumers can access the data of food outlets in Peshawar. While in second phase, it would be further extended to other districts.

According to a press release from the Authority, they have received a very good response from the public soon after the launch of the App, which is available on Google Play Store.

In addition to the comments of food experts about the service of a food outlet, consumers can also post their reviews on the app.