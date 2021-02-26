SIEs’ 100pc colonisation govt’s policy: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Small Industries Corporation Managing Director Jamil Ahmed Jamil and Director Khalid Rehman called on Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at his office on Thursday and briefed him about the colonisation of small industrial estates in the province.

The minister emphasised that 100 percent colonisation of 23 small industrial estates (SIEs) was a government’s policy, adding that PSIC Small Industrial Estates Policy 2019 was formulated for this purpose and a package worth 5.8 billion was also offered to the allottees while offering an incentive of 50 percent discount in non-constructional charges for establishing industrial units at vacant plots.

Similarly, a soft loan facility has also been offered under Punjab Rozgar Scheme to establish industrial units in small industrial estates, he added.

The minister said new small industrial estates would also be set up in DG Khan, Mianwali, Jhang, Sahiwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Lahore Motorway, Sargodha and Khewra along with the establishment of Sialkot Surgical City. The government has introduced a composite policy to promote industrialisation for increasing gross domestic products through poverty alleviation, he added. PSIC MD Jamil Ahmed Jamil informed that 100 percent colonisation had been completed in 14 small industrial estates and 503 industrial units were being established at 557 plots in different small industrial estates.

Open courts: Provincial Minister for Revenue, Malik Anwar has said that public service open courts have been proving helpful in providing immediate relief to the masses. He said the problems of the people are being solved through these courts on priority basis; he expressed these views in a statement here on Thursday.

Malik Anwar said the Revenue Department Punjab has been holding public service courts regularly since October 2020 all over the province and will continue in future also. He said deputy commissioners and relevant officials have been providing service to the masses under one roof. He said as a result of modern reforms, the Revenue Department has been providing a number of services to the masses from its tehsil offices which included correction of records, issuance of Fard and transfers, registries, income certificates, inspection of the record, issuance of domiciles etc. He said the government has taken commendable steps for facilitating the masses and the efforts of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar are delivering results in providing facilities to the masses at their doorsteps.