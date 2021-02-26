Dr Yasmin Rashid approves 88 Sehat Ghar for Layyah

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid granted approval for setting up of 88 Sehat Ghar in Layyah in a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education to review developments in South Punjab here on Thursday.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Asif Tufail, Mian Zahidur Rehman Bata and Additional Secretary South Punjab Dr Shahid Latif were present in the meeting.

Secretary Health South Ajmal Bhatti apprised the minister of status of development on Sehat Ghar initiative. Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “This is a great contribution to the people of Layyah from government of Punjab. The project will be supervised by Secretary Health South Ajmal Bhatti. One Sehat Ghar is calculated to be for the population of 10,000.

The presence of doctors and medicines shall be ensured at every Sehat Ghar. Doctors, dispensers and Lady Health Visitors will perform duties. The Sehat Ghar will be very helpful in curbing quackery. We will provide best quality healthcare services according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Dynastic politics have remained a bane for development in South Punjab,” the minister said.

The PTI government will help people get their due rights. Best quality services are being ensured in three divisions of South Punjab that are Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur. I believe in service to humanity as the worker of Imran Khan. The prime minister wants the best quality services in health and education for people. By June 2021, all people of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions shall be given away cards, she said.