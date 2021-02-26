Sialkot Stallions beat Multan Sultans in Women League

LAHORE: Sialkot Stallions beat Multan Sultans by 46 runs in the Arsh Chaudhary Women League cricket match here on Thursday.

Sialkot gathered 166 runs in 20 overs. Iman Warraich, captain of Sialkot, hammered 60 runs and later took two wickets, later to be named player of the match. Multan Sultan were bowled out for 120.