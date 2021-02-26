Kenya to retain original Olympic marathon team for Tokyo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NAIROBI: Kenya are to retain the marathon team named last year for the rescheduled 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, officials said on Thursday.
The team spearheaded by the men’s reigning Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, and the women’s world record holder Brigid Kosgei, is expected to report to a bubble training camp in Kaptagat, northwestern Kenya on March 3.