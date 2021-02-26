close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
AFP
February 26, 2021

Kenya to retain original Olympic marathon team for Tokyo

Sports

AFP
February 26, 2021

NAIROBI: Kenya are to retain the marathon team named last year for the rescheduled 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, officials said on Thursday.

The team spearheaded by the men’s reigning Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, and the women’s world record holder Brigid Kosgei, is expected to report to a bubble training camp in Kaptagat, northwestern Kenya on March 3.

