16 singers selected

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council conducted audition for a singing competition at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall here on Wednesday. More than 70 young singers between the ages of 15 to 30 from all over Punjab participated in the competition. The audition phase has been completed in which 16 candidates were selected for the final round. All the singers presented their best songs to impress the judges. Renowned singers Ustad Hussain Bakhash Gullu and Ustad Abdur Rauf were the judges in the singing competition.