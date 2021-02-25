JUI-F demands vote recount in NA-45 Kurram

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded recounting in the recently held by-election on NA-45, Kurram tribal district.

The National Assembly seat was won by the JUI-F’s Munir Khan Orakzai in the July 2018 general elections.

It had fallen vacant after his death due to Covid-19. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Malik Fakharuzaman was declared a winner in the recent by-poll on the seat.

Speaking at a news conference in the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, the JUI-F Secretary Information, Abdul Jalil Jan, alleged that the PTI government had rigged the by-poll and changed the results.

Flanked by the party deputy general secretary, erstwhile Fata, Ahmad Saeed and information secretary, Qari Jehad Shah Afridi, he rejected NA-45 Kurram by-poll result, alleging record rigging.

Abdul Jalil Jan believed the JUI-F candidate, Mohammad Jamil had won the seat but he was declared the loser.

He alleged that the local administration, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), returning officers, district returning officers and presiding officers were involved in defeating the JUI-F candidate.

The JUI-F leader claimed that the people in Kurram had once again reposed confidence in his party and its candidate in the February 19 by-election.

He said this constituency was a stronghold of the JUI-F and its candidate Muhammad Jamil was leading in 120 polling stations till late night besides maintaining his lead on 14 polling stations but the result was changed in favour of the PTI candidate.

Abdul Jalil Jan said the JUI-F leaders had submitted an application for a vote recount on February 20 but that was not being honoured.

He, however, said after negotiations, the rival party agreed to a recount first in 25 and later in 60 stations but backed out of the commitment. Abdul Jalil Jan, who is the provincial spokesman for the JUI-F said, his party mandate had been stolen and posed a question as to why ECP was afraid of a vote recount.

He demanded a vote recount or else the JUI-F would launch a protest movement in the country.

Abdul Jalil Jan said his party would approach the ECP Islamabad office for recounting as well.

The JUI-F supporters later staged a protest outside Peshawar Press Club to demand a recount in NA-45.