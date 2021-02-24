Alleged rape of student: Ombudsman takes notice of complaint against owner of medical college in Kasur

LAHORE: Punjab Mohtasib Major Azam Suleman (retd) while taking suo motu notice on the complaints of students against owner of Zainab Medical College, involved in alleged rape and student’s harassment, sought report from the local police and administration. According to the report of both the departments, owner of Zainab Medical College, Kasur, Mohammad Ahmad alias “Papu Nalka” was involved in criminal activities like harassing the college students and also indulged in rape cases. He was also running an unregistered Ali Polyclinic, adjacent to Zainab Medical College. Police Department registered nine FIRs under various sections against Mohammad Ahmad and started legal action in this connection. Whereas the Kasur DCO already extended his detention for one month under Section 3 MPO. Similarly, in another suo motu which was taken earlier by the Mohtasib on November 12, 2020, a government schoolteacher Adil Kamran was declared guilty in a sodomy case of 15-year-old boy from Sargodha. In this case, on the recommendations of the Mohtasib, education secretary proposed strict action against all education officers/officials under PEDA Act on the charges of supporting such guilty teacher. They are: officers/officials Zulfiqar Ahmed Ranjha (district education officer), Rana Mohammad Saeed, Naveed Iqbal, Mohammad Yar Talha (headmasters) and Zeeshan Haider (assistant education officer). All these education officers/officials appealed to the Punjab governor against the action of Mohtasib which was rejected by the governor and directed to maintain Mohtasib’s judgment in this regard.