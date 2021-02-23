New LB system to be based on population

LAHORE: The participants of a meeting chaired by Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan at the Chief Minister's House discussed the new local body system.

The meeting was participated by Provincial Ministers including Law Minister Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood ur-Rasheed, Hashim Javan Bakht, Sibtain Khan, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, Sardar Asif Nikai, Chaudhry Akhlaq Hussain and Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din in which various proposals were presented for the establishment of new local bodies in Punjab. The reorganization of the local government system included formation of Municipal Committees, Town Committees and Metropolitan Corporations in various cities of the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Aleem Khan said the local bodies would be formed in different cities of the province in proportion to the population so that the problems of the citizens and daily issues could be resolved in the best possible way. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants a strong local government system in Punjab as the formation of local bodies is an important part of the manifesto of the government which has been successfully tested in KP.