Tue Feb 23, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 23, 2021

Punjab to set up Petroleum City near Jhelum

National

LAHORE: Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik met with PM’s Special Assistant on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar in the provincial metropolis Monday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to construction of petroleum strategic storage sites, exploration of oil and gas reserves in Punjab and construction of Petroleum City near Jhelum and security issues were discussed. Nadeem Babar said energy issues between the federation and Punjab would be resolved through mutual understanding on priority basis.

He said the Punjab government is doing an excellent work on renewable energy projects in the province.

