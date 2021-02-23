GOC Pano Aqil visits IBA University Sukkur

SUKKUR: General Officer Commanding Pano Aqil Garrison Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo visited the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) University, Sukkur, and held an interactive session with the students.

GOC Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo met the students and faculty of the IBA University, Sukkur, on Monday. He praised the institution and its faculty for their hard work in producing future economic leaders. The GOC said the Pakistan Army was committed to protecting the country’s territorial integrity and added that the army had offered huge sacrifices to remove the scourge of terrorism from the country.

Addressing on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Syed Mir Mohammad Shah, referred to the academic and extracurricular activities of the IBA campus. The VC also highlighted the role of various faculty members and especially first VC Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, who transformed the IBA College into a university. The registrar paid tributes to the Pak Army and its role in defence of the motherland.