Body found in canal

LAHORE : The body of an unidentified 25-year-old man was found in a canal at Sundar on Saturday.

A passerby spotted the body floating in the canal and informed police. A police team reached the spot, fished out the body and removed it to morgue.

Police said that the cause of the death of the man would be ascertained after autopsy and they were searching for the family of the victim.

PO arrested: A proclaimed offender was arrested by Sherakot investigations police on Saturday.

The arrested man has been identified as Amir Hamza alias Chandu Don. He had shot in the leg of a citizen, identified as Ahmad Sarfaraz, on a minor issue 17 years back when he was at his milk shop. A case was registered and the accused had gone into hiding. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Wanted man arrested: A man who was wanted in many cases was arrested by Qila Gujjar Singh police on Saturday.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Joona Butt. He along with other suspects were arrested following an intelligence-based operation near Duty-Free Shops.

The other arrested suspects included Obaid Murtaza, Fahad, Arfan, Habib, Bilal and Ali Raza. Police also seized five riffles, Kalashnikovs, pistols, pistols and thousands of bullets from their custody.

The suspect Jooba Butt was wanted in many cases. Police alleged he was also involved in providing shelter to criminals.

18 accused held: Sherakot police claimed to have arrested at least 18 suspects, including three women, in a search operation on Saturday. Police also seized one Kalashnikov, one riffle, pump action, four pistols, liquor and other items from their custody. Cases have been registered against them. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.