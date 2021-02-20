Two Punjab secretaries transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of two administrative secretaries on Friday. According to the notification, Muhammad Masood Mukhtar, Programme Director Punjab Resource Management Programme (PRMP) and Wajihullah Kundi Secretary (I&C) wing of Services and General Administration Department, have replaced each other.