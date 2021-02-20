close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2021

Two Punjab secretaries transferred

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 20, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of two administrative secretaries on Friday. According to the notification, Muhammad Masood Mukhtar, Programme Director Punjab Resource Management Programme (PRMP) and Wajihullah Kundi Secretary (I&C) wing of Services and General Administration Department, have replaced each other.

Latest News

More From Pakistan