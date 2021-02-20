close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
AFP
February 20, 2021

Whales die on Indonesian beach

World

Jakarta: Forty-six small whales stranded on a beach in Indonesia have died, after rescue efforts succeeded in saving three others, local officials said on Friday. Starting Thursday, at least 49 short-finned pilot whales arrived at a beach on Madura Island in northern Java, authorities said in a statement.

