Karate course from today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Karate Federation has announced the World Karate Federation’s modern “National Karate Accredited Coaches Course” for Punjab Zone will start on Friday (today).

Miss Andalib Sandhu, Secretary General, Pakistan Karate Federation, informed ‘The News’ that coaches from Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and other areas of South Punjab can participate in the course. The first course of this series was held in Quetta Zone from December 16 to 18 last year.

The dates for Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar zones will be announced in due course, she said and added that certificates of Accredited Coach will be issued to the successful coaches.

Only Zonal Accredited Qualified Coaches will be eligible to participate in the World Karate Federation’s Modern National Coaches Course .

Male coaches must be 24 years old while family coaches must be over 20 years old, she added.