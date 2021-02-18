Emerson College upgraded to Varsity

LAHORE: The Punjab government has upgraded Government Emerson College, Multan to Emerson University, Multan.

Punjab Higher Education Department, in a notification duly approved by the competent authority on Wednesday, notified to reconstitute Government Emerson College, Multan as Emerson University, Multan, under Section 3(1) of the Emerson University Multan Ordinance 2021 (VI of 2021).

Meanwhile, the college teachers have protested against the decision, saying that the government should set up new university instead of upgrading the existing college. “The policy of upgrading the existing colleges to universities not just robs of institutions of their historic recognition but also does not help in creating new jobs and promoting education in the country,” they opined in a statement.