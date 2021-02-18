Angoor Adda dwellers seek basic amenities

PESHAWAR: The residents of Angoor Adda, South Waziristan, staged demonstration here on Wednesday, urging the government to provide them basic necessities of life.

Led by Mohammad Rasool, Janat Mir, Mohibullah and others, the protesters, carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club.

The speakers observed that the non-availability of education, health and mobile network facilities had created problems for them and their children.

They said their children had to go to far-flung areas to acquire higher education. They demanded schools, colleges and hospital in the Angoor Adda area.

The also flayed closure of Pak-Afghan border, which, they said, had affected their business. They warned to expand their protest movement if their genuine demands were not accepted.