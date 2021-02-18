COMSATS holds webinar on deforestation

Islamabad : Forests worldwide have been disappearing at an alarming rate, notwithstanding efforts to halt or moderate deforestation by governments. According to the Global Sustainable Development Report (GSDR, 2019), more than 130 million hectares of forests have been lost in tropical regions (South and Central America, sub-Saharan Africa and South-East Asia) since 1990. The main drivers of deforestation in these regions include agricultural expansion (which accounts for almost 80% of global deforestation), unsustainable extraction of natural resources such as timber and minerals, urbanization, forest fires, etc. Yet, forests influence climate change, through their crucial role in carbon capture and storage, safeguard unique species and biodiversity, and provide several other essential services upon which more than one billion people depend for their livelihoods.

COMSATS Centre for Climate and Sustainability (CCCS) in the partnership with Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) of Ghana, Forestry Research Institute (FORIG) of Ghana and Forestry Research Network of Sub-Saharan Africa (FORNESSA) co-organised a webinar on the topic “Sustainable management of forests and challenge of deforestation in the Global South” (SDG-15: Life on Land)” on Thursday, 18th February, 2021 @ 3 pm (GMT+5)as part of CCCS webinar series to discuss issues relating to sustainable management of forests and the challenges of deforestation in the Global South, and to propose actions for governments to accelerate and scale up efforts at curbing deforestation in this vast region.

