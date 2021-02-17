Majority believes PTI govt will complete its tenure: survey

ISLAMABAD: At least six out of every 10 Pakistanis believe that the incumbent government will complete its five-year constitutional term.

According to a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan, the results of which were shared on Tuesday, 63 percent Pakistanis believe that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will remain in power for the full duration of its tenure.

More than a thousand people were surveyed from the four provinces of the country. The other 17 percent said that PTI would not be able to stay the full term, and the government would fail to accomplish its set goals.

About 20 percent of those who participated in the survey said they could not comment at this time. On a question that which should be the most pressing problem for resolution for the PTI government during its remaining tenure, 30 percent respondents said price hike is the most pressing issue, 20 percent stressed on provision of employment, 18 percent said corruption must be eliminated, 12 percent called for bringing an end to inequalities, 12 percent sought improvement in healthcare facilities, while 8 percent pointed out other issues.

In the survey, 62 percent respondents said the opposition must postpone its rallies and activities due to coronavirus pandemic, while 18 percent said the opposition must continue its political activities.