Nasir vows to make a mark in squash league

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s main hope Nasir Iqbal, who stopped Asim Khan for the $6,000 BISL Southern Punjab International Squash Championship title after leading 3-0 in the first game, has vowed to make his presence count in the BISL Southern Punjab International Squash League that kicked off in Multan Tuesday.

Talking to ‘The News’, Nasir said he had worked hard for the event and hopefully would perform brilliantly.

“I have been working hard on my fitness that is why I have gone all the way to win the title.”

Nasir was excited to face a galaxy of international stars in the event.

“After a long time I would be playing against the best of the lot. It is important for me to check my status as a professional player who is back in action after a long time. The event would also help me gain confidence for the upcoming events.”

Nasir added that his efforts would be to bring the best out of him during the tournament.

“I would make all-out efforts to go for the win against top players. They have been playing on the circuit for a long time but I remained out of business. I hope it would be an opportunity to earn back my old status.”