ANF seizes huge cacheof drugs in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized a huge consignment of drugs on Monday in Sukkur and arrested two drug peddlers. An ANF official said during routine checking at the Shikarpur Road, they found secret boxes in a truck being smuggled to Karachi from Peshawar via Quetta. On search, they recovered six kgs opium and 323 kg high quality Charas. The official further said two drug peddlers had been arrested, who belonged to an inter-provincial drug trafficking gang. He said investigation from the arrested criminals was underway.