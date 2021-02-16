Sukkur Police kill wanted criminal in encounter

SUKKUR: In an encounter, the Sukkur Police shot dead a most-wanted criminal and recovered ammunition from his possession. SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Sammo said criminals had ambushed a police party, while it was on routine patrolling in the limits of Khadhari Police Station near Pano Aqil on Sukkur-Multan Motorway. He said the police had an exchange of fire with the assailants, and killed one of criminals. Later, the criminals managed to escape from the spot and left the body of their gang member. The deceased criminal was identified as Muhammad Ali Buriro, who had serious criminal record and was wanted in different cases of attacks on the police, road snatchings, mugging, robberies to Sukkur, Jacobabad and Ghotki police.