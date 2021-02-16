Wards of police martyrs protest in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The sons of police martyrs continued the protest outside Peshawar Press Club on the fourth consecutive day on Monday. Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protestors marched towards the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. They asked the government to relax the rules for and appoint them to the vacant posts under the wards quota. The speakers warned of expanding the protest movement if their demands were not met.